SM Foundation, Mastercard build Digital Learning Hubs

SM Foundation and Mastercard have partnered to launch Digital Learning Hubs in public schools across the Philippines to help bridge the digital divide in education.

Four schools—Lemery Pilot Elementary School (Batangas), Tuba Central School (Benguet), Jugan Elementary School (Cebu), and Macasandig Elementary School (Cagayan de Oro)—were equipped with 20 computer desktop sets and LCD TVs, providing students with hands-on experience in developing digital skills.

Simon Calasanz, Mastercard's Country Manager for the Philippines, emphasized the initiative's role in helping students navigate the digital world.

"As a global payments technology company, part of Mastercard's mission is anchored in driving an inclusive digital ecosystem. This initiative with SM Foundation is timely as it provides students access to essential equipment, enriching their learning experience and honing their digital literacy, which will be helpful as they continue their academic—and eventually career—journey," he said.

Funding for the project was supported by the Shop & Share with Mastercard program, which donated P100 for every P3,000 Mastercard purchase at SM Stores from 10 to 12 November 2023.

The partnership aligns with SM Group's commitment to corporate social responsibility and Mastercard's focus on economic inclusion, aiming to equip students with the tools needed for a brighter future.