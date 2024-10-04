Skinns sets course record with 60

WASHINGTON (AFP) — England’s David Skinns fired a course-record 12-under par 60 on Thursday to grab the lead at the PGA Sanderson Farms Championship.

The 42-year-old Briton, ranked 149th in the world, missed a nine-foot par putt on his final hole, the par-4 ninth at Mississippi’s Country Club of Jackson, to miss out on a 59.

“It’s hard not to be a little bit disappointed because how many nine-footers are you going to get to shoot 59?” Skinns said.

“I’m sure I’m not going to get many.”

“I really want to just look back on how kind of in control mentally I felt, how I kept attacking. Wasn’t really thinking about the future at all, which is kind of the thing I’m going to take away from today.”

Skinns, seeking his first PGA victory, opened at 10 with back-to-back birdies, added birdies at 14-17 and the second through fifth holes then added birdies at seven and eight.

“It was just one of those dream days where I was never really in a bad spot,” Skinns said. “Those are the ones that you turn around and you’re 7-under, you’re like, wow, I didn’t feel like I did too much. Great to see a couple go in that maybe some days don’t.”

Skinns settled for a career-low round and took his missed chance for 59 in stride.