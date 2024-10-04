Singer-lawyer Jimmy Bondoc wants to be a senator

Singer-lawyer James Patrick “Jimmy” Bondoc has announced his bid for a Senate seat in the upcoming 2025 midterm elections, vowing to fight poverty and corruption.

Running under the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) led by former President Rodrigo Duterte, Bondoc will officially file his certificate of candidacy on 5 October.

In a press conference on Friday night, Bondoc said he will further advocate for the restoration of diplomacy in the legislature, bringing back accountability and public trust to public officials, and recognizing the entertainment industry as an economic force, “not just merely to entertain people.”

After holding key positions in the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), Bondoc stressed the need to improve access to various opportunities for the people.

“As a public servant, I’ve seen how government revenues can transform lives when managed responsibly. I want to bring that experience to the Senate and help shape policies that will benefit all Filipinos,” he said.

Bondoc was previously appointed a member of PAGCOR’s board of directors, and served as the agency’s Vice President II of the Corporate Social Responsibility Group, and Assistant Vice President of PAGCOR’s Entertainment Department.

He was also designated as the chairman of the PAGCOR Reportorial Terminologies Review Committee and was a member of its Executive Committee Gender and Development Focal Point System.