OCD ensures safety of Batangas residents amid Taal’s unrest

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) on Friday said the government is undertaking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents of the areas affected by Taal Volcano's unrest in Batangas province.

OCD administrator, Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno, said all protocols have been activated to prepare for the worsening of volcanic conditions.

“The OCD, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), and our regional and local government partners in Calabarzon are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary precautionary measures. The national government stands ready to assist, especially if the situation deteriorates,” Nepomuceno said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) earlier reported a minor phreatomagmatic eruption of Taal Volcano on Wednesday afternoon.

The eruption, occurring between 4:21 p.m. and 4:32 p.m., lasted for 11 minutes.

Taal volcano remains under Alert Level 1 which is in an abnormal state, and the threat of eruptive activity persists.

At Alert Level 1, Phivolcs said sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island.

For its part, the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) Calabarzon has reinforced orders regarding the No Human Settlement Area, as mandated by the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) for the Taal Volcano Protected Landscape through Resolutions No. 65 (2020) and 01 (2021).

The RDRMMC said the resolutions underscore the critical importance of keeping the island free from human habitation due to the inherent risks posed by the active volcano.

The PAMB, which governs the Taal Volcano Protected Landscape (TVPL), strictly prohibits any form of settlement on the island to ensure public safety and to preserve the ecological integrity of the area.

As of Friday, Phivolcs observed long-term deflation of Taal Caldera, a short-term inflation of the general northern and southeastern flanks of the Taal Volcano Island.

Hence, entering Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), particularly the Main Crater and Daang Kastila fissures, is prohibited, and boating on Taal Lake is also not allowed.