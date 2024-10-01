DHSUD activates shelter clusters after ‘Julian’

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) on Tuesday said it had activated its shelter clusters in areas in Luzon that were affected by typhoon “Julian” to ensure timely assistance to the affected people.

“The immediate response of the DHSUD must be assured by our regional offices. We should always be ready to assist our affected countrymen in times of disaster,” Human Settlements Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar said.

“We must always be proactive so we can provide assistance when our countrymen need it,” he added.

Acuzar instructed Undersecretary for Disaster Response Randy Escolango to order the activation of the shelter clusters in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

In a memorandum, Escolango told the regional directors to closely monitor their jurisdictions and facilitate emergency response and humanitarian assistance as needed.

“All regional directors concerned are enjoined to coordinate with the respective shelter cluster members within the regions using all available means,” the memorandum read.

The move was prompted by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s memorandum calling for the activation of response clusters due to “Julian.” The DHSUD oversees the shelter clusters.

To ensure timely and proper response, the regional directors were directed to submit daily situational reports.

Meanwhile, the DHSUD has approved over P30 million in assistance to the victims of recent typhoon “Carina” and the fires in Bacoor City, Cavite, and other places across the country. Some victims have already received cash aid from the Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program of the DHSUD.

Under the program, the DHSUD provides cash assistance amounting to P30,000 for those whose houses are totally damaged due to calamities, man-made or natural, and P10,000 for partially damaged houses.