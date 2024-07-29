TikTok's Algorithm: A Potential Threat to US Elections, Justice Department Warns

The US Justice Department has raised alarming concerns about TikTok's potential to be used as a tool for covert manipulation of American elections. In a federal appeals court filing responding to TikTok's lawsuit against a potential US ban, prosecutors argued that allowing the app to continue operating under its current ownership structure could enable the Chinese government to secretly influence US political discourse and electoral outcomes. This marks the first time the federal government has responded to TikTok's legal challenge against a law that could force its sale or ban in the United States by mid-January 2025.

At the heart of the Justice Department's concerns is TikTok's proprietary algorithm, which determines what content users see on the platform. Prosecutors warn that this algorithm "can be manually manipulated, and its location in China would permit the Chinese government to covertly control the algorithm — and thus secretly shape the content that American users receive — for its own malign purposes." The filing emphasizes that this capability could be exploited to "influence the views of Americans for its own purposes," particularly during critical moments such as elections.

The Justice Department's response also highlights the vast amount of sensitive data TikTok collects from its 170 million US users, including precise location information, viewing habits, private messages, and even data on users' phone contacts who don't use the app. Officials express worry that this data could be used to develop long-term intelligence operations in the US, potentially identifying covert intelligence officers and assets, or blackmailing and coercing Americans. The department argues that the law requiring TikTok's divestment is aimed at addressing these national security concerns, not suppressing free speech as TikTok claims in its lawsuit.

While TikTok and its parent company ByteDance argue that the potential ban violates First Amendment rights and would prevent Americans from accessing a unique online community, the Justice Department contends that the company is misapplying the First Amendment. The government maintains that ByteDance could sell TikTok to an American affiliate, allowing the app to continue operating in the US without interruption. As this legal battle unfolds, it raises critical questions about the balance between national security interests and free speech rights in the digital age, with potential far-reaching implications for social media platforms and international technology companies operating in the United States.

(Credits: This article is based on reporting by Hannah Rabinowitz and Evan Perez for CNN Business, with additional contributions from Jessica Guynn)