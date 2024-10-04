Fnatic ONIC PH records fastest win of the season over Falcons AP Bren

Fnatic ONIC PH continues to wreak havoc in the final week of the regular season of MPL Season 14, following a dominant sweep over two-time world champion Falcons AP Bren this Friday at Green Sun in Makati.

Kelra, K1ngkong, Super Frince, Kirk, and Brusko scored their thirteenth consecutive win of the season, setting a record for the fastest victory in Game 2 by ending the match in just 9 minutes and 51 seconds.

Now 13-0 with one game left against Omega in the regular season, Fnatic ONIC PH's gold laner Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas says the team has turned its focus on the games ahead.

"We are not thinking about our standing now. We are more focused on our opponents, one game at a time," Kelra said after the match.

The season's top seed, Fnatic ONIC PH, is headed to the Playoffs with an upper bracket advantage that excludes the squad from participating in immediate do-or-die matches.