Falcons AP Bren draws first blood over Team Liquid in MPL PH El Clasico

Falcons AP Bren emerged victorious in its first El Clasico match of the season against defending champion Team Liquid PH on Week 3 Day 2 of MPL PH Season 14 this Sunday evening at Green Sun in Makati.

Having gone toe-to-toe in both local and international tournaments, Falcons AP Bren's Pheww, FlapTzy, KyleTzy, Owgwen, and Super Marco created an epic rivalry with KarlTzy, Bennyqt, Jaypee, Sanford, and Sanji of Team Liquid PH.

An encounter between these teams is always sure to deliver excitement, as proven in their recent outing where Falcons AP Bren won via 2-0 sweep but not without getting pushed to their limits after Game 2 went down the trenches, extended to a grueling 35 minutes.

For Falcons AP Bren team captain Angelo "Pheww" Arcangel, the familiarity within the team is what allows them to win against their world champion counterparts.

"When we started we were not star players in our roles, but since we have been together for a long time we were able to create chemistry," Pheww stated after the match.

Create a chemistry they did, and it has paid off. After getting beaten by 0-4 sweep in the MPL finals last season, Falcons AP Bren came back hard against Team Liquid PH in the next matches, most notably in the Mid Season Cup 2024 semifinals where the former won by 3-1.

This latest match between the two teams is unlikely to be the last, as they are scheduled to meet again in the regular season in five weeks and are expected to lock horns anew in the playoffs.

But tonight, Falcons AP Bren takes the cake as they moved to a 4-1 season standing, while Team Liquid PH fell to 2-2.