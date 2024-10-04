FiberXers force winner-take-all game vs SMB

Converge clinched back-to-back wins after beating San Miguel Beer, 114-100, in Game 4 of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors' Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium Friday evening.

Schonny Winston exploded for 26 points as the FiberXers tied the best-of-five series to 2-2.

"It feels preety good, especially if you're coming from 0-2 and against San Miguel. Going into Game 5, it's definitely what we wanted to do in the beginning," Winston said.

"I feel like we all came out today and the team executed pretty well."

Justin Arana tallied 25 points and eight rebounds for Converge, while import Jalen Jones chipped in 22 points.

EJ Anosike's double-double night of 35 points and 11 rebounds wasn't enough as the Beermen will clash with Converge on Sunday for all the marbles at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City at 7:30 p.m.