Converge aims to keep title hopes alive

Games today:

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

7:30 p.m. — Converge vs San Miguel

Still with back against the wall, Converge goes for the equalizer in another do-or-die outing against the mighty San Miguel Beer in Game 4 of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup quarterfinals today at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The FiberXers staved off elimination in an amazing comeback capped by a game-winning buzzer-beater by Alec Stockton last Monday to stay in the hunt for a semifinal seat against Barangay Ginebra, which already secured a spot in the semis after sweeping Meralco.

But pulling another shocker will be tougher for Converge as the Beermen are surely going all out in the 7:30 p.m. encounter to wrap up the series and avoid a dangerous sudden-death encounter.

Stockton, who escaped ejection after a controversial downgrading of an initial flagrant foul penalty 1 infraction late in the opening quarter, nailed the winning basket for a 114-112 escape of the FiberXers to cut their series deficit, 2-1.

It was Converge’s first playoffs win in four appearances and first against San Miguel after losing in the 2022-23 Commissioner’s Cup and Governors’ Cup quarters meetings.

“We believe that our players grew smarter and more experienced in those two years. We are just waiting for that moment to come. It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when,” FiberXers interim coach Franco Atienza said.

Converge overhauled a 27-point third quarter deficit in dealing San Miguel a stunning blow.

“We’re just glad that we got it (Game 3). During Game 1 we were the new kids on the block again in the playoffs. In Game 2, we got a little better but it wasn’t enough and then in Game 3 we put ourselves in this situation.”

The Beermen, however, will come charging like a wounded beast raring to get back on the winning track after suffering back-to-back losses in three nights following a frustrating 81-87 defeat to Suwon KT Sonicboom in their East Asia Super League (EASL) debut Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

EJ Anosike, June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez are ready to lead San Miguel’s charge.

Atienza and his men know it won’t be easy, but it doesn’t mean they’ll stop trying.

“Hopefully, the three games of that latest experience in the playoffs would carry us through, make us sharper and carry us through in Game 4 on Friday,” he said.