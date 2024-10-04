Chinese woman ‘runs amuck’ at NAIA

Authorities at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) reported on Friday that a female Chinese passenger became frustrated at the NAIA Terminal 1 after being denied permission to leave the country.

According to airport security, the female Chinese passenger identified as YaFen Wun threw her belongings at the departure area and lay down on the driveway before attempting to jump off.

Airport security and other law enforcement personnel responded quickly to prevent the foreign national from harming herself.

According to the initial report, Wun failed to present her exit clearance. As a result, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) prohibited her from leaving the country.

Wun is a POGO worker, and the BI-NAIA clarified that she must first downgrade her visa to leave the country.

Even if she chooses to leave, she must follow the correct procedures by downgrading her 9G visa (working visa) to obtain her Immigration Exit Clearance before departing.

Reports also said that Wun wanted to leave the country voluntarily but lacked the funds to obtain her exit clearance by downgrading her work visa, according to a Philippine Airlines interpreter.

The airport authorities promptly notified the Chinese embassy of the incident, and Wun may be charged with causing public alarm and scandal due to her actions.