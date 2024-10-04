Ayala scion joins DTI

Jaime Alfonso Antonio Eder Zobel de Ayala, an heir to the Ayala business empire, has been appointed as the private sector representative for the National Capital Region in the Department of Trade and Industry’s Inter-Agency Investment Promotion Coordination Committee (IIPCC).

His three-year term involves helping shape a strategic foreign investment promotion and marketing plan to attract foreign investments and improve the country's appeal to investors.

The IIPCC, along with the anti-corruption provisions in the law, aims to position the Philippines as a prime investment destination.

Zobel de Ayala, who is being groomed for a top leadership role within the Ayala Group, currently serves as CEO of ACMobility.

He is driving the company’s goal to become the country's leading platform for electric and alternative fuel vehicles by 2030.

Likewise, he is a director at Globe Telecom, ACEN Corp. AC Industrials, Isuzu Philippines, Yoma Strategic Holdings, and BPI Capital Corp.

Before these roles, Zobel de Ayala co-led the Strategic Development Group and served as Head of Business Development and Digital Ventures at Ayala Corp. He also worked as an analyst at Goldman Sachs in Singapore.

He holds a degree in Government from Harvard University and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

