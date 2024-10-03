Ukraine withdraws from eastern town

KYIV (AFP) — Ukraine’s army said Wednesday that it had withdrawn from the eastern town of Vugledar, handing Russia one of its most significant territorial advances in weeks.

The coal mining town’s fall raised new questions about Ukraine’s defensive positions along its southeastern front line as Russia forces advance ahead of winter.

Around 14,000 people lived in Vugledar before Russia invaded, making it one of Moscow’s more important gains in months of grinding advances across the east.

“The High Command gave permission for a maneuver to withdraw units from Vugledar in order to save personnel and military equipment and take up a position for further operations,” Ukraine’s Khortytsia group of troops, which operates in the area, posted on Telegram.

Troops raise Russian flags at various spots in Vugledar.

The unit said it had inflicted heavy losses on Russian forces but relentless attacks meant “there was a threat of encirclement,” forcing it to withdraw.

Vugledar is about 50 kilometers southwest of Donetsk city, the capital of a region Russia claims to have annexed.

Moscow’s forces have been trying to capture the town since the first weeks of its invasion, launched in February 2022.

There has been particularly bloody fighting for the town throughout the two-and-a-half-year war, and it has been largely flattened by Russian shelling.

In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not confirm losing Vugledar but did say he had spoken to his military commanders “about the Donetsk region, about the areas where it is particularly difficult.”

“I am grateful to each of our combat brigades for their true resilience and courage,” Zelensky said.