SM unveils first-in-the-Philippines stores and must-try flavors

Get ready to be amazed! SM Supermalls is rolling out a lineup of incredible new stores and restaurants you won’t find anywhere else in the country. From global icons to mouthwatering new dining spots, we’re bringing you a shopping and dining experience like no other. Imagine stepping into the first-ever Disney Store in the Philippines or sinking your teeth into the legendary dishes at Burger and Lobster. That’s right—it’s all happening, and it’s all happening first at SM!
The Magic Begins Now—First at SM!
The excitement starts at SM Mall of Asia with the opening of the first-ever Disney Store in the Philippines! Step into a world of magic where families can experience the wonder of Disney like never before and bring home their favorite characters and exclusive merchandise. Also at SM Mall of Asia, the first Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu branch in the country has fired up its stone grills, bringing authentic beef-style katsu to Filipinos. And that’s not all—SM Aura is about to welcome Burger and Lobster, the famous London eatery making its debut right here at SM! Get ready to indulge in their iconic Classic Burger and legendary Lobster Rolls—a first in the country, only at SM!
SAVOR NEW EXCITING FLAVORS
SM Podium is turning up the heat with three new, must-try dining experiences. Craving something sweet? Indulge in authentic Italian delights at Venchi, where chocolate and gelato dreams come true. Or, if you're in the mood for something elegant, check out Lusso, the new French-Italian concept by Margarita Fores. And don’t miss Antica Osteria, Wildflour's luxurious take on fine dining. It’s food heaven right here at SM.
SHOP EXCEPTIONAL BRANDS
Get ready to elevate your shopping experience as SM brings a curated selection of global and local favorites to your favorite malls. Coming soon to SM Aura is National Geographic—explore their exclusive collection of adventure-inspired gear and fashion. At SM Megamall, discover the unparalleled comfort of Allbirds, known worldwide as the “most comfortable shoes.” Meanwhile, at SM Mall of Asia, indulge in luxury with international brands like Maison Margiela, Le Labo, Aesop, and Victoria’s Secret—their flagship store and first full-assortment shop in the Philippines. Also at SM Mall of Asia, experience Sunnies World, an immersive concept store from a beloved local brand, offering a full range of trendy eyewear, beauty products, flasks, and even coffee.
Don’t Miss Out!
There's so much more in store at SM Supermalls.
There’s always something new and exciting happening at SM, and we can’t wait for you to experience it all. From world-class shopping to unforgettable dining, it’s all here for you!
SM Supermalls is your go-to destination for the latest, greatest, and best experiences.