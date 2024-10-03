SM unveils first-in-the-Philippines stores and must-try flavors

SHOP EXCEPTIONAL BRANDS

Get ready to elevate your shopping experience as SM brings a curated selection of global and local favorites to your favorite malls. Coming soon to SM Aura is National Geographic—explore their exclusive collection of adventure-inspired gear and fashion. At SM Megamall, discover the unparalleled comfort of Allbirds, known worldwide as the “most comfortable shoes.” Meanwhile, at SM Mall of Asia, indulge in luxury with international brands like Maison Margiela, Le Labo, Aesop, and Victoria’s Secret—their flagship store and first full-assortment shop in the Philippines. Also at SM Mall of Asia, experience Sunnies World, an immersive concept store from a beloved local brand, offering a full range of trendy eyewear, beauty products, flasks, and even coffee.

Don’t Miss Out!



There’s so much more in store at SM Supermalls. Keep an eye out for our grand openings and exclusive previews—you won’t want to miss these! Be the first to know by visiting www.smsupermalls.com or following @SMSupermalls on social media for all the latest updates and sneak peeks.

There’s always something new and exciting happening at SM, and we can’t wait for you to experience it all. From world-class shopping to unforgettable dining, it’s all here for you!

There’s #MoreForYouAtSM



Visit us today and discover how SM is setting the stage for the next big thing in shopping, dining, and everything in between. SM Supermalls is your go-to destination for the latest, greatest, and best experiences.