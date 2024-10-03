Shopee assures fake products have no place on their platform

One of the country’s top online selling platforms, Shopee Philippines, assured that no fake products can enter their site, tripling their incentive—the money-back guarantee—if customers purchase counterfeit items from their Shopee Mall.

“We have a huge team in terms of calibrating our products. Our sellers go through an investigation first if shoppers get fake items. We have a rigorous system. And right now, we will triple the purchase value of the alleged counterfeit products if they were bought on our platform,” assured Erin Tagudin, the head of PR and Events, Corporate Affairs, Data Privacy, Community, and Social Media at Shopee Philippines.

Last August, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) announced that 40 groups and companies had joined its notice-and-takedown initiative aimed at resolving counterfeit and pirated goods in the online marketplace.

IPOPHL said that among the signatories are major online platforms such as Lazada, Shopee, Zalora, and TikTok Shop, along with 29 global and local brand owners and seven business associations.

Phl as an emerging e-commerce market

Tagudin said they remain optimistic that the Philippines, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises, has a great opportunity with the boom of e-commerce.

“We do think that there is a great e-commerce opportunity now, especially that the government is looking at it. It’s a booming industry right now because we saw how our consumers utilize online selling and buying. It’s a thriving industry because our population continues to balloon, just like Indonesia,” she said.