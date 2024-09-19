INTERACTIVE SHOPPING SOARS ON SHOPEE VIDEO DURING 9.9 SUPER SHOPPING DAY

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, has once again set a new benchmark for online shopping with its annual 9.9 Super Shopping Day. This year, the platform recorded a threefold increase in orders compared to an average day. Additionally, Shopee saw an impressive three million items sold within just the first two hours, with the highest order volumes coming from Metro Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Laguna and Rizal.

“Shopee’s mission has always been to innovate and enhance the customer shopping experience by deeply understanding our users’ preferences and shopping habits. This year’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day highlights our success in leveraging engagement features, such as Shopee Video and Shopee Live, to deliver exciting, personalized content and a wide range of deals,” said Vincent Lee, head of Shopee Philippines. “These results reflect not only groundbreaking numbers but also Shopee’s ability to remain relevant and continue providing an exceptional shopping experience in a fast-changing e-commerce landscape.”

Increased demand for video, livestream shopping

The shift towards video shopping underscores the rising demand for more interactive and creative content beyond a simple transactional experience. This includes product demonstrations, personalized recommendations and content that both entertains and informs, leading to a more rewarding shopping experience.

Correspondingly, this interactive feature has rapidly gained traction among online shoppers. During the 9.9 sale, Shopee Video orders saw a sixfold increase, and new videos uploaded grew twofold as both buyers and sellers sought more interactive ways to connect. Additionally, total views of Shopee Video content surged threefold, while orders generated through Shopee affiliates using the rapidly growing short-form content feature increased ninefold.

Direct interactions and real-time, on-demand product demonstrations continue to appeal to shoppers, as evidenced by Shopee Live recording a 3.4-fold increase in orders and a ninefold increase in orders from affiliates on Shopee Live.

Fashion sales soar

As shoppers flocked to the platform to score exceptional deals, Shopee’s fashion purchases were a huge hit, with users snapping up items at 50-percent off and more across top categories like tops, lingerie, pants, jewelry and hair accessories. In addition to great discounts, shoppers enjoyed a diverse selection of trendy pieces from top fashion brands and sellers, such as Lovito, Crocs, INSPI and ABUBOT PH, who were among the top 10 best-selling brands during the 9.9 sale.

Shoppers also took advantage of deals on other best-selling categories, including cases and covers, skincare, home improvement and kitchenware, reflecting the diverse interests of consumers and the broad appeal of Shopee’s extensive product range.

As the holiday season approaches, Shopee is gearing up to deliver a more personalized shopping experience for its users through customer-centric features, exclusive offers, unbeatable deals and faster delivery with the On-Time Delivery Guarantee. Stay updated by downloading the Shopee app from leading app stores and following Shopee Philippines on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.