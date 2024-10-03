Senate panel eyes amended espionage law

The Senate Committee on National Defense and Security has been actively deliberating the proposed measure seeking an expanded coverage of espionage law in the country.

Senate Bill (SB) 2368 aims to amend the country’s “outdated” espionage laws under the Commonwealth Act 616 signed in 1941 and the Revised Penal Code which took effect in 1932.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada proposed the enactment of SB 2368 long before the upper chamber started the investigation on alleged espionage links of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo.

The measure seeks to expand the coverage of espionage, including new provisions addressing cyber espionage.

“This legislation is a response to evolving threats and technological advancements that could compromise the country’s security,” Estrada said.

The amendment of the measure recommends the enforcement of stiffer penalties against those guilty of foreign spying, including life imprisonment and fines amounting to at least P1 million.

SB 2368 aims to bolster the safeguarding of government information and effectively address advancements in technology, encompassing electronic documents and cybersecurity.

The Senate panel previously conducted a public hearing on SB 2368 last 22 May, followed by the creation of a technical working group to refine the bill.

Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. earlier called for the amendment of the country’s espionage law, making it stiffer and allowing the government to enforce punishments for the act during “times of peace.”