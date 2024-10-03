Sandoval aims to continue projects after COC filing

Malabon City Mayor Jeannie Sandoval expressed her intention to continue various projects for Malabueños as she seeks reelection as the city mayor.
After filing her certificate of candidacy (COC), Sandoval highlighted her ongoing housing projects and financial aid programs for parents and persons with disabilities as key aspects of her reelection bid.
“I am eyeing continuing the projects and the benefits that have helped many citizens of Malabon City,” Sandoval said.
Sandoval was accompanied by her husband, Ricky Sandoval, who is vying to represent the city's lone district.
On Wednesday, 2 October, Sandoval humorously remarked that this would be the first time he has a mayor he considers an ally.
Mayor Jeannie is the first female mayor of Malabon City. Before being a mayor, she served as the city’s vice mayor from 2013 to 2019.
Joining her ticket is the city’s second district councilor, Edward Nolasco, who will run for vice mayor.
Despite her projects, Sandoval's tenure has been marred by several controversies, including a recent trash pile-up across the city and the Commission on Audit (COA) flagging the city’s 2023 cash-in account, as well as a recent trip to Japan by city officials.
Former Malabon City representative Josephine Veronique "Jaye" Lacson-Noel is one of Sandoval's expected rivals for the city's top post, though she has yet to file her COC.
When asked about her thoughts regarding Noel's possible mayoral bid, Sandoval had a brief response:
"Everyone has their right to run in this election."