Sandoval aims to continue projects after COC filing

Malabon City Mayor Jeannie Sandoval expressed her intention to continue various projects for Malabueños as she seeks reelection as the city mayor.

After filing her certificate of candidacy (COC), Sandoval highlighted her ongoing housing projects and financial aid programs for parents and persons with disabilities as key aspects of her reelection bid.

“I am eyeing continuing the projects and the benefits that have helped many citizens of Malabon City,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval was accompanied by her husband, Ricky Sandoval, who is vying to represent the city's lone district.

On Wednesday, 2 October, Sandoval humorously remarked that this would be the first time he has a mayor he considers an ally.

Mayor Jeannie is the first female mayor of Malabon City. Before being a mayor, she served as the city’s vice mayor from 2013 to 2019.