San Pedro City solon seeks new mandate

San Pedro City, Laguna Representative Ann Matibag has officially filed her certificate of candidacy (CoC) as she guns for a second term as representative of the First Legislative District of the province on Wednesday at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Office in Sta. Cruz, Laguna.

She will be running for reelection under “Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas” to continue her ongoing programs and create more better opportunities in her district after successfully serving her constituents for the past three years.

One of the major programs Matibag has implemented in her first three years is her ABAKADA programs or the “Ayuda (support), Bakuna (health and vaccines), Kabuhayan (jobs and other business opportunities) and Direksyon (Directions) to provide the needs of her people.

Part of the ABAKADA programs is the financial support, monthly medical missions, continuous hospital assistances, roads, and drainages, multi-purpose buildings of barangays and public-school buildings, other infrastructures construction.

“Infrastructure development is crucial in creating economic growth. It attracts more investments in our district. So I’m determined to work closely with private sectors and the Department of Public Works and Highways to bring in more projects that will benefit our community,” Matibag said.

Among the projects Matibag cited is the construction of the San Pedro Exit Northbound. She also plans to inaugurate more school buildings, with a focus on providing well-equipped and ready-to-use facilities for their students.

"Education is one of my advocacies, and I believe that investing in our children's education is investing in the future of our district. As such, we will continue to prioritize the construction of school buildings and provide quality education for our youth," said Matibag.

She also revealed that they will soon be launching four solar waterpower systems in San Pedro City, in partnership with the Department of Energy, and these systems will provide sustainable and affordable sources of clean water for their constituents, particularly those in remote barangays.

Matibag stressed her commitment to providing impactful social welfare services to the people of San Pedro as she disclosed that they have a substantial budget for social welfare programs, thanks to the support of House Speaker Martin Romualdez.