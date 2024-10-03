Porac mayor eyes reelection

PORAC, Pampanga — Incumbent Mayor Jaime “Jing” Capil is eyeing a reelection at the mayoralty post as he filed his certificate of candidacy at the local Commission on Elections (Comelec) office on Thursday.

The mayor is accompanied by his daughter Trisha Angelie Capil who also filed her CoC for vice mayor.

The two lead the Team Bayung Porac, which also include Vice Mayor Francis Lawrence Tamayo, who aims to have a seat in the town council. Rounding up the political team are incumbent Councilors Adrian Carreon, Joy Essel David, Jovy Venzon and Rafael Canlapan; Executive Assistant IV Remigio Simbillo; Jin Mikhaela Canlas-Sagun; and Zhay Tolentino.

Capil was in hot water after authorities raided a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator hub in his area in July.