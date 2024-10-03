Poll partner withdraws from joint venture — Comelec

St. Timothy Construction Corporation (STCC), one of the three local companies included in the Miru Joint Venture (JV), has withdrawn, citing conflict of interest, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced.

This, Comelec said, was prompted by some of STCC's owners planning to file candidacies in the upcoming elections.

“Hindi katanggap-tanggap na mayroon kaming partner na tatakbo sapagkat mako-compromise yung integrity ng ating halalan (It’s not acceptable that we have a partner whose owners are planning to run in the elections. It will compromise the integrity of the elections),” Comelec Chairperson George Garcia told the press at the Manila Hotel Tent after the certificate of candidacy filing.

Garcia likewise assured that STCC’s withdrawal will not affect the 2025 midterm polls.