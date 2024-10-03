Pinoyliga alumni, juniors tilts set

All eyes will be on former collegiate stars when the 2024 Alumni Cup of Pinoyliga resumes this Sunday at the Enderun Colleges in Taguig City.

Mapua University and University of the East (UE) are favored to defend their respective titles in this tourney that will feature two divisions --- 40-above and 30-above --- for the fifth consecutive time.

The Red Warriors will shoot for their third straight title in the 40-above class while the Cardinals seek to become a back-to-back champion in the 30-above category.

Mapua will open its title campaign against Adamson University in the 30-above while Adamson takes on Letran in the 40-above.

Last year, Mapua won the 30-above title by beating De La Salle University, while UE bested College of Saint Benilde to claim the 40-above title for the second straight season.

Meanwhile, Pinoyliga Cup will start the Juniors Cup, which caters and serves as the pre-season for best juniors program that will be competing in the National Collegiate Athletic Association, University Athletic Association of the Philippines, and other leagues.

The tournament will start on 12 October also at the same venue.

“We invited the programs that we feel would be competing for Final Four spots in their respective mother leagues,” Pinoyliga co-founder Benny Benitez said.

“Pinoyliga Cup will continually strive to bring the best competition that Filipino ballers can aspire for. We will also be advocating bringing back amateurism to the varsity ranks.”

Aside from the Alumni Cup and Juniors Cup, Pinoyliga also has in its year-round tournament the Collegiate Cup where La Salle is the defending titlist, the Next Man Cup — a tournament for Team B squads — with Saint Benilde winning last season, and Women’s Cup, which was launched last July with Gilas Pilipinas winning the maiden meet.

The games are live streamed via the Pinoyliga Cup Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as Smart Sports and the Smart Livestream platforms.