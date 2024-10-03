PBBM appoints new communications officials

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has appointed former Executive Secretary Oscar Orbos as Acting Chairperson and Member of the Board of Directors for the People's Television Network Inc. (PTNI), representing the private sector.

Orbos served as Executive Secretary and Secretary of Transportation and Communications under former President Corazon C. Aquino's administration from 1990 to 1991.

He was also elected Pangasinan's first district representative from 1987 to 1990. He, likewise, served as Pangasinan governor from 1995 to 1998.

Orbos previously co-hosted a television program titled “Debate with Mare at Pare” with economics professor Solita Monsod.

Marcos also appointed political analyst Antonio Contreras as Acting Vice Chairperson and Member of the PTNI Board of Directors, representing the educational sector; former PTNI General Manager Katherine Chloe De Castro as Director General of the Philippine Information Agency (PIA); and Atty. Francis Carlo Taparan as Director IV of the National Printing Office (NPO).

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin administered the oath to office of the newly appointed Communications officials on Thursday afternoon, 3 October.