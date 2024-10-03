Marcos: Gov't monitoring situation in Taal

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the government is monitoring the situation in Taal, Batangas after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that Taal Volcano had a minor phreatomagmatic eruption on Wednesday.

"What we have to do is to monitor the situation because not every situation is the same," Marcos told reporters.

"So how do we adjust? [We identify] Where are the areas that need special attention, where are the areas that are okay. So, that's what we're doing now," he added.

Marcos noted that concerned government agencies follow a standard procedure when calamities occur.

"We have SOPs in place. We have standard procedures. Everybody, when the volcano erupts or the storm comes or an earthquake happens or whatever, they know what to do," he said.

Marcos added that the government will evacuate the people should the situation in Taal and nearby areas worsen.

"I’m sure they will play it safe. If needed, we will have to move people out of the danger area like we always do," he said.

According to Phivolcs, Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 1 (low-level unrest). This means that sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).

It added that entry into the TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the Main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure are strictly prohibited.

Also, flying near the volcano is not allowed as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions and wind-remobilized ash may pose hazards to aircrafts.