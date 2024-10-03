Mapúa launches dual course programs with Arizona State University

In collaboration with Arizona State University (ASU), Mapúa University's E.T. Yuchengco School of Business has launched its first transnational higher education (TNHE) program, enabling Filipino students to earn dual degrees and pursue accelerated master's pathways.
The Commission on Higher Education (CHED)-approved program expands opportunities for students to earn a degree in the Philippines over three years and an international degree for one year, either online or on-campus at ASU.
“This is a significant milestone for us, for Mapúa University, to introduce this program, this Mapúa–ASU Pathways program,” said Dr. Dodjie Maestrecampo, president and CEO of Mapúa University, during a roundtable discussion on 3 October at Mapúa University Makati. “We're very excited because this will pave the way for a new era of academic excellence for Mapúa, because this is something new that we can offer to all our students.”
Operating on a three plus one system, undergraduate Mapúa University students can complete their first bachelor’s degree in the first three years in the Philippines at the E.T. Yuchengco School of Business before enrolling in ASU for their last year. This allows students earn two degrees within four years instead of eight.
Available dual degree programs include:
- Bachelor of Science in Global Management + Bachelor of Science in International Trade
- Bachelor of Science in Marketing + Bachelor of Science in Digital Audience
- Bachelor of Science in Business Intelligence and Analytics + Bachelor of Science in Data Science.
Students are also offered a fast-track entry into the professional world through the accelerated master's programs, allowing them to earn two degrees in four years instead of six through the three-plus-one system.
Programs offered include:
- Bachelor of Science in Business Administration + Master of Global Management (onsite)
- Master of Leadership and Management (online) at the Thunderbird School of Global Management, ASU.
Optionally, graduates can stay in the United States for up to three years for practical training, gaining valuable work experience in their field, applying learned knowledge, building networks, and enhancing career prospects.
“We are confident that this Mapúa–ASU Pathways Program will not only transform the lives of our students, but also contribute to the advancement of the Philippine education as a whole,” said Dr. Maestrecampo.
Students can start applying for Mapúa’s joint programs with ASU for the academic year 2025 to 2026 starting this month, October 2024. Mapúa degrees will be taken in a trimester, whereas ASU courses will be semestral.
Road to dual degree
If students choose not to pursue their one-year ASU transnational degree, they will still receive their first degree from Mapúa.
“These are actually stand-alone programs. If, for example, you are enrolled in BS Global Management and you do not want to pursue the BS International Trade, then you will graduate with a Mapúa diploma for global management,” said Dr. Bonifacio Doma Jr., the partnership executive director of Mapúa University.
Mapúa students who wish to pursue their final year in the U.S. can also be financially aided by availing of ASU's loans.
“If you do not have the capacity to send yourself there, you can actually have a loan,” Dr. Doma Jr. said. “ASU will actually provide loan assistance to those people who would like to do this.”
Mapúa will also assist its students with the necessary documents for ASU applications.
“But of course, when you are applying to the U.S. Embassy, you're on your own,” Dr. Bonifacio Doma Jr. stressed.
Mapúa is currently preparing for the next accelerated masters programs beyond business and health sciences, which will include engineering, computer sciences, and information technology (IT).