Mapúa launches dual course programs with Arizona State University

In collaboration with Arizona State University (ASU), Mapúa University's E.T. Yuchengco School of Business has launched its first transnational higher education (TNHE) program, enabling Filipino students to earn dual degrees and pursue accelerated master's pathways.

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED)-approved program expands opportunities for students to earn a degree in the Philippines over three years and an international degree for one year, either online or on-campus at ASU.

“This is a significant milestone for us, for Mapúa University, to introduce this program, this Mapúa–ASU Pathways program,” said Dr. Dodjie Maestrecampo, president and CEO of Mapúa University, during a roundtable discussion on 3 October at Mapúa University Makati. “We're very excited because this will pave the way for a new era of academic excellence for Mapúa, because this is something new that we can offer to all our students.”

Operating on a three plus one system, undergraduate Mapúa University students can complete their first bachelor’s degree in the first three years in the Philippines at the E.T. Yuchengco School of Business before enrolling in ASU for their last year. This allows students earn two degrees within four years instead of eight.

Available dual degree programs include:

- Bachelor of Science in Global Management + Bachelor of Science in International Trade

- Bachelor of Science in Marketing + Bachelor of Science in Digital Audience

- Bachelor of Science in Business Intelligence and Analytics + Bachelor of Science in Data Science.

Students are also offered a fast-track entry into the professional world through the accelerated master's programs, allowing them to earn two degrees in four years instead of six through the three-plus-one system.

Programs offered include:

- Bachelor of Science in Business Administration + Master of Global Management (onsite)

- Master of Leadership and Management (online) at the Thunderbird School of Global Management, ASU.

Optionally, graduates can stay in the United States for up to three years for practical training, gaining valuable work experience in their field, applying learned knowledge, building networks, and enhancing career prospects.

“We are confident that this Mapúa–ASU Pathways Program will not only transform the lives of our students, but also contribute to the advancement of the Philippine education as a whole,” said Dr. Maestrecampo.