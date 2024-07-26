Mapua students shine in Shell Eco-marathon

Seven Filipino student teams showcased their Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) skills at the Shell Eco-marathon Asia-Pacific and the Middle East 2024 held recently at the Mandalika International Circuit, Lombok, Indonesia.

Among the standout teams were Team Siklab from Jose Rizal University (JRU), Cardinal One from Mapua University, Eco Archers from De La Salle University (DLSU), UMindanao Wildcats University of Mindanao (UM), and Team Kalasag from Adamson University, all of which successfully passed the rigorous Technical Inspection and ran their vehicles on the track.

One of the highlights of the competition was Mapua University’s exceptional performance, earning them the prestigious Technical Innovation Award.

This accolade recognizes the team’s ability to integrate advanced technologies into their vehicle design, illustrating their high level of technical proficiency and creative ingenuity.

Despite not advancing to the final stages, XU Mekan-Eco from Xavier University and Hygears from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines were able to demonstrate their STEM skills.

These teams embraced the invaluable opportunity to compete on the global stage, highlighting the importance of the learning process and embodying the spirit of collaboration and perseverance in STEM fields.

The Prototype category saw remarkable achievements from various teams. Students participating in this category focused on designing ultra-efficient, lightweight vehicles, typically with three wheels, to optimize the efficiency of innovative energy sources.