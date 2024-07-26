Mapua students shine in Shell Eco-marathon

Seven Filipino student teams showcased their Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) skills at the Shell Eco-marathon Asia-Pacific and the Middle East 2024 held recently at the Mandalika International Circuit, Lombok, Indonesia.
Among the standout teams were Team Siklab from Jose Rizal University (JRU), Cardinal One from Mapua University, Eco Archers from De La Salle University (DLSU), UMindanao Wildcats University of Mindanao (UM), and Team Kalasag from Adamson University, all of which successfully passed the rigorous Technical Inspection and ran their vehicles on the track.
One of the highlights of the competition was Mapua University’s exceptional performance, earning them the prestigious Technical Innovation Award.
This accolade recognizes the team’s ability to integrate advanced technologies into their vehicle design, illustrating their high level of technical proficiency and creative ingenuity.
Despite not advancing to the final stages, XU Mekan-Eco from Xavier University and Hygears from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines were able to demonstrate their STEM skills.
These teams embraced the invaluable opportunity to compete on the global stage, highlighting the importance of the learning process and embodying the spirit of collaboration and perseverance in STEM fields.
The Prototype category saw remarkable achievements from various teams. Students participating in this category focused on designing ultra-efficient, lightweight vehicles, typically with three wheels, to optimize the efficiency of innovative energy sources.
The energy sources included battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, or internal combustion engine (gasoline, ethanol, and/or diesel).
In addition to on-track performance, off-track awards recognized teams for their skills and achievements outside of their track performance.
Categories included safety, carbon footprint reduction, and the Spirit of Shell Eco-marathon award, celebrating students who use their skills to contribute to the greater good of others.
Norman Koch, global general manager of Shell Eco-marathon, commended the participants, stating, “It is truly impressive to see the high standards of performance and innovative ideas generated by these young thinkers, the changemakers of tomorrow.”
“Despite facing various challenges throughout the competition, they remained resilient and achieved remarkable results in designing energy-efficient vehicles.”
The Shell Eco-marathon Asia-Pacific and the Middle East 2024 was a testament to the ingenuity and dedication of students from across the region, pushing the boundaries of what is technically possible in the realm of energy efficiency.
The event will be hosted in Doha, Qatar next year.