Gibo underscores urgent need to bolster Phl defense capabilities

Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. on Thursday underscored the urgent need to bolster the Philippines' defense capabilities, particularly regarding maritime competence.

Teodoro also reiterated the government’s efforts in improving the country’s defense posture during the Blue Economy Annual Trade and Conference (BEACON) Expo 2024 at the SMX Convention Center this week.

In his talks, Teodoro mentioned that the Philippine Navy has been transforming into a “true Blue Water Navy”—a force capable of safeguarding Filipino seafarers and enforcing international maritime laws with the country’s maritime territory.

“We are gearing up their skill sets. We are gearing up their horizons in order to be a true Blue Water Navy, not for the purpose of waging offensive operations against any person, but for the sole purpose of protecting two things—enforcing international norms on the high seas, and protecting Filipino citizens and assets under the flag of the Philippines on the sea lanes wherever they may be found,” he said.

Teodoro also rallied for “fair economic practices and the elimination of substandard goods that harm local industries” in the country, as he stressed the importance of attracting foreign direct investments to strengthen the nation’s defense initiatives.

He said the Department of National Defense is already exploring broader security strategies needed “to safeguard supply chains and infrastructures” in light of rising geopolitical tensions.

He, likewise, said there’s a need to enforce a strategic focus on building resilient infrastructure and minimizing the impact of climate change on vulnerable regions.

Teodoro challenged the key maritime organizations “to establish timelines for raising maritime and archipelagic awareness” such as teaching essential concepts about the country’s entitlements, environmental protection, and the importance of open and free markets to ensure resilient supply chains.

“The political will from our leaders to do what is necessary is there. But we have to make the public feel that they will benefit in order to add to the collective political will of everyone to make the needed investments in time, in resources, and sometimes in pain, in order to gain a strategic advantage or momentum, at least, in building our new economy,” he said, urging the maritime sector.

The BEACON Expo 2024 is organized by the Maritime League in partnership with the DND and other government agencies and brought together key industry players, government officials, and experts.

The expo, which started on 30 September until 2 October, showcases advancements in maritime industries crucial to the nation's economic and defense interests and aims to enhance the country’s maritime capabilities through innovations and partnerships.