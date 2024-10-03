Fit to a tee

1. There are only two seasons in the Philippines: wet and dry. Yet, both (most of the time) are on the warm side. So, the kinds of T-shirts that I like best are cool, preferably made from light-weight cotton that allows the skin to breathe. They keep me comfy all day long.

2. I prefer T-shirts that are super soft yet strong -- not the kind that tears easily or overstretches after the first wash. I make sure the T-shirt is designed to be breathable, so I can stay active without worrying about sweating too much in our warm climate.

3. T-shirts aren’t just something I throw on in the morning; I choose them because their designs are among my favorites, and the messages they convey make great fashion statements. Plus, I can dress up a T-shirt with a matching blouse or pair it with jeans for a casual yet refined look.

4. The smooth texture of the fabric helps keep me in a sunny mood, no matter what the weather outside may be.

5. Before I forget, since WFH (work from home) became the norm in 2020, wearing comfy yet fashionable T-shirts is best for working during deadlines. Why? Because working in a cool, comfy, breathable T-shirt makes the work get done faster and better.

