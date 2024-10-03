Doc Willie able to 'physically campaign' by December — spox

Cancer-stricken cardiologist and internet personality Dr. Willie Ong will be able to "physically campaign" by December, his spokesperson said on Thursday, 3 October.

Ong's certificate of candidacy (COC) for senator was filed by his wife, Dr. Liza Ong, during the third day of filing for the 2025 polls. The doctor-vlogger is currently undergoing treatment in Singapore for his "cancer sarcoma."

During the question and answer portion with the media, Atty. Gilbert Lauengco, Ong's spokesperson, said he will be able to go back to the country by the end of November.

"He will be available to physically campaign by December. He plans to do limited physical campaign by probably December, January. By February, he will go to [some] areas," Lauengco said.

"Alam niyang mabigat ito, but it is going to be a faith-based campaign (He knows it will be taxing, but it is going to be a faith-based campaign)," he added.

Ong will also bank on his online followers, according to Lauengco. As of this writing, he currently has a combined followers of nearly 27 million on Facebook and YouTube.

He will run under Aksyon Demoktratiko. He first ran as a senator in 2019 but failed to get in the top 12, finishing 18th in the polls with 7.5 million votes.

In 2022, he served as the running mate of then Manila mayor Isko Moreno who ran for president, while Ong ran for vice president.