Trudeau survives second no confidence vote

OTTAWA, Canada (AFP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday survived a second vote of no confidence in as many weeks, brought again by his main Tory rival intent on unseating his beleaguered Liberals.

The 207 to 121 vote was largely a repeat of the Conservatives’ failed attempt last week to trigger snap elections, which saw two smaller factions in parliament siding with Trudeau’s minority government.

The motion accused the government of failing to address a housing crunch, rising crime and costs of living, and of being “the most centralizing government in Canadian history.”

With a 20-point lead in public opinion polling, Tory leader Pierre Poilievre has been itching to go to the polls since the leftist New Democratic Party (NDP) last month tore up a coalition agreement with the Liberals, leaving the Trudeau administration vulnerable to being toppled.

But the NDP and other opposition parties, whose support is needed to bring down the Liberals, have pushed back against his right-wing agenda.

Still, Poilievre has vowed to keep trying.

In Canada’s Westminster parliamentary system, a ruling party must hold the confidence of the House of Commons, which means maintaining support from a majority of members.

The Liberals currently have 153 seats, versus 119 for the Conservatives, 33 for the Bloc Quebecois, and the NDP’s 25.

Trudeau swept to power in 2015, and has managed to hold on through two ballots in 2019 and 2021.