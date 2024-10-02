Toyota endorses first ELV dismantler in Phl

Automotive leader Toyota has endorsed En Tsumugi ELV Dismantler Corporation as a model End-of-Life Vehicle (ELV) dismantling facility—the first of its kind in the Philippines—located in Mexico, Pampanga.

This dismantling company is a wholly owned venture of local metal recycling firms Supreme Mile Trading Corp. (SMTC) and CoroCrown Corporation. It emerged from a pilot project led by the Japanese ELV dismantler Tsuruoka Co. Ltd., with financial support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Several Japanese businesses, including Toyota Motor Corporation and Mitsui & Co. Ltd., provided business development and technical assistance.

The establishment of En Tsumugi marks a significant milestone in the Philippine automotive industry’s effort to implement a responsible management system for End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs), which are classified as waste by local authorities. This facility, open to various car makes, will set a benchmark for the development of the local recycling industry while promoting environmental sustainability and the adoption of best practices and foreign expertise.

Through its local unit, Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation (TMP), Toyota's involvement in the project includes providing technical support in various areas, such as environmental compliance, facility design, dismantling methodology, equipment requirements, and hazardous waste management.

Furthermore, TMP donated five ELVs, including one hybrid electric vehicle, to En Tsumugi as training units for further equipping and enhancing of the facility's capabilities.

Toyota Global 100 Dismantlers Project

“The establishment of a local ELV dismantler aligns with the goals of the ‘Toyota Global 100 Dismantlers Project,’ which aims to establish a network of proper ELV dismantling facilities worldwide,” said TMP President Masando Hashimoto during the inauguration ceremony of En Tsumugi in Pampanga.

The project seeks to address the environmental challenges posed by ELVs, such as pollution and resource depletion, by promoting proper dismantling and recycling practices, which also contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

During the same event, TMP presented its Certificate of Gratitude to En Tsumugi. Hashimoto also noted that En Tsumugi is the fourth ELV dismantler in Southeast Asia to receive this endorsement, following similar facilities in Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

Toyota is implementing the Toyota Global 100 Dismantlers Project as part of its commitment to "Establishing a Recycling-based Society and System" under the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, which was launched globally in 2015.