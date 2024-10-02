Rising tensions: Iran's attacks and global reactions

The conflict between Israel and Iran continues to escalate, with both military and diplomatic developments creating widespread concern. Iran's missile strike on Israel on 1 October 2024, has drawn significant international attention.

On Wednesday, Israel’s army chief, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, updated the missile count, confirming that about 200 missiles were fired by Iran at Israel the previous day. This follows earlier reports from Iranian state TV. In response, the G7 and the United States have "unequivocally" condemned the attack, with the White House indicating the possibility of new sanctions.

Meanwhile, in a related incident, Hamas claimed responsibility for a deadly shooting and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv, which killed seven people. This event marks the latest in a series of violent confrontations in the region.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reiterated that Tehran is not seeking war with Israel, yet the tensions continue to rise, with the potential for further military action looming. U.S. President Joe Biden also weighed in, stating that he would not support Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in retaliation, urging proportional responses instead.