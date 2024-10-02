Israel, U.S. vow payback for Iran’s rocket attack: No Filipinos hurt

Israel warned of severe retaliation “at the time and manner of its choosing” on Wednesday following a missile barrage launched by Iran, which threatened to strike “all infrastructure” within Israeli territory if provoked further.

In response to the late Tuesday attack, which saw the majority of missiles intercepted by Israeli air defenses, Israel vowed to ensure that Iran would “pay” for its actions and pledged to respond “powerfully” throughout the Middle East.

President Joe Biden affirmed US support for Israel after the missile strike, indicating that he would discuss a response with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Pressed by reporters about potential actions toward Iran, Biden said, “That’s in active discussion right now.”

The missile attack set off air raid sirens across Israel, although most projectiles were intercepted by Israeli forces or allied air defenses.

Iranian state media reported that 200 missiles were launched at Israel, marking the first use of hypersonic weapons in such an assault. The Revolutionary Guard said the missiles targeted “three military bases” in the vicinity of Tel Aviv and other locations.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi took to social media platform X to state that Tehran’s “action is concluded unless the Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation.”

The Revolutionary Guard indicated the missile attack was a direct response to the killings of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran that many attributed to Israel.

Israeli medical personnel reported two individuals suffered light injuries from shrapnel. Additionally, in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian man was killed in Jericho when debris from a rocket struck him, according to the city’s governor, Hussein Hamayel.

The incident marks Iran’s second direct assault on Israel, following a missile and drone strike in April, which was in response to a deadly Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

In Manila, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced that no Filipinos in Israel were injured from Iran’s missile strikes.

“Filipinos in Israel are safe due to the availability of bomb shelters,” said DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia during a Palace briefing.