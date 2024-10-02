Remulla meets top Timor Leste officials

Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has met with key officials in Timor Leste recently and discussed critical diplomatic and security issues during the official state visit.

The DoJ secretary — along with officials of the DoJ — conducted a high-level meeting with Timor Leste officials and conveyed an official message from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Timor Leste President José Ramos-Horta, addressing two key agenda points of significant regional importance.

First, the delegation formally informed the Timor Leste government that Marcos has officially banned the operations of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country and relayed reports indicating Timor Leste as one of the possible destinations where POGO operations could transfer.

Given the shared Catholic heritage and values of both the Philippines and Timor Leste, the Philippine government deemed it essential to inform Timor Leste of the potential socio-economic and security challenges posed by allowing POGOs to operate within its borders.

Remulla also took the opportunity to detail the difficulties encountered by the Philippines during the tenure of POGO operations, including issues related to crime, regulatory evasion and potential threats to public safety.

He added that these factors ultimately led to the decision to cease their operations in the country.

The visit served as an important channel to encourage Timor Leste to critically examine the broader implications of welcoming POGOs and how these activities might affect its domestic affairs.

Remulla also presented the second agenda item in relation to the case of expelled Negros Oriental Third District Representative Arnie Teves, who is still facing multiple murder charges in the Philippines.

The DoJ chief expressed the hope that the Timor Leste government would continue to cooperate in ensuring that Teves could return to the Philippines to face justice.

He also underscored the Philippine government’s commitment to due process and expressed patience in awaiting the legal resolution of the case in Timor Leste. His appeal was centered on the need to provide justice for the victims and their families.

“This case is about delivering justice under the rule of law and ensuring that those responsible for these heinous crimes are held accountable. We continue to respect the sovereignty and legal processes of Timor Leste, but we are steadfast in our resolve to pursue justice for the victims in the Philippines,” Remulla said.

National security, international cooperation and involved sensitive diplomatic exchanges that remain confidential to safeguard the integrity of the meeting was also touched.