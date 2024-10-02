Rafael Fernandez de Mesa is new Aboitiz Land CEO

Aboitiz Land Inc., the real estate arm of the Aboitiz Group, has announced the appointment of Rafael Fernandez de Mesa as the company’s new chief executive officer effective 1 January 2025.

He will succeed current president and CEO David Rafael, who will retire at the end of the year after leading Aboitiz Land for five years.

Fernandez de Mesa’s appointment marks the return of Aboitiz Land’s leadership to the Aboitiz family. A fifth-generation family member, he will lead the techglomerate’s land and residential business unit, continuing his current responsibilities as Head of Economic Estates in Aboitiz InfraCapital and bringing with him a wealth of industry expertise.

Key role

He plays a key role in the ongoing success of the award-winning Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates. These thriving hubs, located in Batangas, Cebu and Tarlac, now span nearly 2,000 hectares, host over 250 global industry leaders, employ more than 100,000 Filipinos and have attracted over P155 billion in investments.

Ten of his 15 years with the Aboitiz Group were spent at Aboitiz Land, where he most recently served as First Vice President of Operations from 2016 to 2020.

During his tenure, he held leadership roles across various areas, including Business Development, Project Management, Technical Services, Construction, Property Management, and the Residential, Industrial and Commercial Business Units.

Prior to joining the Aboitiz Group he worked in banking for BBVA and Banco Santander in the United States.

Various directorships

He holds various directorships within the Aboitiz Group, serving on the boards of Aboitiz Land, Aboitiz InfraCapital and Aboitiz Construction, underscoring his extensive skills and experience.

With Fernandez de Mesa at the real estate unit’s helm, Aboitiz Land is poised to continue its growth trajectory as it plays a pivotal role in the Aboitiz Group’s mission to be the Philippines’ first techglomerate.

With over 30 years of real estate expertise, Aboitiz Land has remained committed to its mission of innovating ways to enrich Filipino lives through vibrant master-planned communities.

A subsidiary of Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc., it is rooted in a century-long legacy of advancing business and uplifting communities. Its commitment to innovative, strategic and impactful real estate ventures continues to shape Aboitiz Land into a significant contributor to the Aboitiz Group’s goal towards being the Philippines’ first techglomerate.