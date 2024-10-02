Phl, US hold workshop on volunteerism for nation-building

From 24-27 September in Cebu City, the United States Peace Corps and the Philippine National Volunteer Service Coordinating Agency (PNVSCA) trained 52 representatives from the government, civil society, and private institutions across the country to strengthen the Philippine Volunteer Service Program and help foster a culture of volunteerism in the Philippines.

The workshop, co-facilitated by U.S. Peace Corps and PNVSCA experts, trained participants to assess the Philippine volunteerism landscape and develop strategies to enhance activities, maximize resources through collaboration, and institutionalize efforts. Formalized and supported volunteer activities can improve access to public services, boost development efforts, and better serve vulnerable populations.

“This initiative is one of the many collaborations with the United States and Philippine key stakeholders, including government agencies, academic institutions, and civil society organizations, on volunteerism. Now, we aim for a more unified and institutionalized approach that will mobilize volunteers towards nation-building,” said PNVSCA Executive Director Donald James Gawe.

During the workshop, participants learned about best practices from the U.S. Peace Corps, which sends volunteers abroad, and AmeriCorps, which engages volunteers domestically. U.S. Peace Corps Host Country Volunteerism Program Specialist Elizabeth Jung shared examples of volunteerism, national service, and service learning from the U.S. that could help promote a culture of volunteerism in the Philippines.

“The U.S. Peace Corps is proud to support this workshop in partnership with PNVSCA. We thank all the partners representing various sectors and different provinces for coming together to discuss the future of volunteerism in the Philippines,” Ms. Jung said. “We hope that the energy and collaborative spirit we were privileged to witness continues as participants return home.”

The Philippine Volunteer Service Program is a national initiative led by the PNVSCA that promotes volunteerism as a development strategy for nation-building through the multi-sectoral collaboration of government, non-government organizations, educational institutions, and civil society. Stakeholders will implement the strategies developed during the workshop in their respective sectors, with PNVSCA harmonizing these efforts to institutionalize the Philippine Volunteer Service Program.