Sarangani businessman could challenge Pacquiao in 2025

General Santos City — The dominance of the Pacquiao clan in Sarangani province may face a challenge in the upcoming May 2025 elections.

Local businessman Mohammad Bong Aquia from Kiamba is reportedly preparing to compete against incumbent Governor Rogelio Pacquiao, who is expected to file his certificate of candidacy in October.

Sources close to Aquia revealed that he will be making a second attempt to unseat Pacquiao.

Aquia, who lost to Pacquiao by a wide margin in the 2022 elections, is a former former head of the Presidential Anti-Smuggling Group during the Arroyo administration. Outside of government, he established Anvy Resorts and Hotel in Glan, Sarangani.

Before becoming governor, Rogelio Pacquiao served as a congressman for Sarangani's lone district and as a barangay captain in General Santos City's Apopong. Pacquiao later resigned from this position to run for congressman with the support of his older brother, then-Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Aquia has not yet commented on his intent to run for governor of Sarangani Province.