Matcha made in heaven

MATCHA. It’s a type of specially grown and processed green tea with a bright green color, mostly produced in Japan and sold in finely ground powder form. Tea leaves used for matcha are shade-grown before harvest. Afterward, the stems and veins are removed, and the leaves are steamed, dried without kneading, and ground into powder using a tea millstone.

People all over the world, including Filipinos, have come to love matcha for its rich aroma and “grassy” taste. This powdered green tea is used to flavor cakes, pastries, cookies, hot and cold drinks, and chilled desserts, such as ice cream and shaved ice. New applications for matcha are constantly being developed and “discovered” every day, offering endless possibilities.