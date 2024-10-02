Eaton taps VSTECS as official distributor for UPS solutions in the Philippines

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Eaton, an intelligent power management company, has appointed VSTECS Phils., Inc. as the authorized distributor of its uninterruptible power supply (UPS) solutions in the Philippines. Since its founding in 1998, VSTECS has established itself as a leading provider of information technology solutions, offering a wide range of IT products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses in the country.

Given the frequent natural disasters and power fluctuations in the Philippines, investing in reliable power management is crucial to safeguarding IT hardware and preventing costly downtime. Through its partnership with VSTECS, Eaton aims to provide the local market with both single-phase and three-phase UPS products designed to ensure operational continuity, protect critical infrastructure, and allow precise monitoring and control for optimized performance and efficiency.

“In today’s power-dependent landscape, the ability to safeguard against power disruptions is critical. Together, Eaton and VSTECS are set to support businesses in maintaining their operations seamlessly, even in the face of power challenges," said Jimmy Yam, Vice President and General Manager of Eaton's Electrical Sector for East Asia. "This partnership also enables VSTECS' channel partners to offer tailored, cost-effective power management solutions, enhancing their value proposition and competitive edge in the market.”