VSTECS named authorized distributor for Extreme Networks in Phl

VSTECS Phils. Inc., a leading ICT distributor in the Philippines, is now the authorized distributor for Extreme Networks, a global leader in cloud-driven networking solutions. This partnership allows VSTECS to market and distribute Extreme Networks' full range of products, including network access control, analytics, management, packet brokers, routers, SD-WAN, switches, and Wi-Fi solutions across the Philippines.

In today’s digital era, networks are essential for connecting people, devices, and applications, driving communication and business efficiency. VSTECS Phils. is now set to empower Philippine enterprises with Extreme Networks’ advanced solutions, enhancing network resilience and accelerating digital transformation.

Jimmy Go, President and CEO of VSTECS Phils. Inc., shared his excitement about the new partnership: “We are honored to be appointed as the authorized distributor of Extreme Networks in the Philippines. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing our channel partners with cutting-edge technology that enhances their business operations. By bringing Extreme Networks’ advanced solutions to the market, we are enabling businesses to improve their agility, strengthen their security posture, and stay ahead in today’s competitive landscape.”

“We believe that technology is a critical enabler of business success, especially in today’s fast-paced digital environment,” Go said. “By offering Extreme Networks’ solutions, we are providing our customers with the essential tools they need to build resilient networks that can adapt to changing business demands and technological advancements."

Extreme Networks’ innovative solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises, providing the foundation for secure, reliable, and high-performance networks that drive business agility and resilience.

By adding Extreme Networks solutions to its portfolio, VSTECS strengthens its role as a key partner for enterprises seeking cutting-edge technology. This collaboration will help businesses deploy advanced networking infrastructure, boost operational efficiency, and enhance customer experience.

"We are delighted to embark on this journey with VSTECS. This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity for us to amplify our impact and reach new heights of success. Together, we can leverage our strengths and resources to achieve remarkable results and make a lasting difference in the Philippines Region,” Hock Leong Choo, director of APAC Channel at Extreme Networks, said.