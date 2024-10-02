DOH issues health warning amid Taal eruption

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday issued a health warning amid Taal Volcano eruption.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), there was an "ongoing eruption" at Taal Volcano around 4:30 p.m.

In an advisory, the DOH cautioned the public against the activities of the volcano as it blew smoke plumes which resulted in cloudy skies above its crate.

"The weak but active phreatic activity is caused by the continuous release of hot volcanic gases from the Main Crater of the volcano," the DOH noted.

"At the current level of volcanic tremors and ground movement, the possibility of a magmatic eruption does not disappear, so everyone should be cautious, especially those in the Permanent Danger Zone," it added.

As a precaution, individuals near Taal Volcano are advised to keep their windows closed, avoid going outside, and use face masks.

The agency also urged the public to keep an ample amount of medicine and to immediately consult a doctor if they encounter respiratory problems.

In case of ash fall, DOH advised the public to wear goggles, temporarily avoid wearing contact lenses, and also consult a doctor if they experience eyesight problems.

On Tuesday, 1 October, Phivolcs said it has observed a series of minor phreatic or steam-driven eruptions at the Batangas-based volcano.

Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 1.