DHSUD kicks off National Shelter Month

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and its attached agencies have kicked off the National Shelter Month 2024 (NSM 2024) celebration on Tuesday with various regional stakeholders’ engagements.

In his message, DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar highlighted the importance of sustained engagements with all stakeholders to ensure collaboration between the public and private sectors, and further propel vibrancy in the housing and real estate industry.

Secretary Acuzar stressed that this year’s theme “Matibay na tahanan, matatag na komunidad para sa Bagong Pilipinas” is aligned with the Department’s relentless push for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s flagship Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

“Under 4PH Program, we are not merely building houses, we are transforming communities into resilient and sustainable living spaces, and we are improving the way of life of our people,” Acuzar stated.

The housing czar, who commended DHSUD and KSA personnel for their support to 4PH, expressed optimism that through united front, government housing agencies could “turn challenges into opportunities.” “Let every step lead towards a more vibrant and inclusive housing industry in the country ,” he added.

Some DHSUD Regional Offices, in close collaboration with attached agencies, namely, the National Housing Authority, Social Housing Finance Corporation, the National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation, the Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG Fund and the Human Settlements Adjudication Commission, local government units and private partners, have started their month-long activities on Tuesday with various activities.