DepEd rationalizes teachers’ workload

The Department of Education (DepEd) has ordered the rationalization of teachers’ workload in public schools and compensation for teaching overload.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said DepEd Memorandum 053, s. 2024 serves as a supplemental issuance to streamline the application of the key provisions of Department Order 005, s. 2024. The memorandum addresses operational concerns raised by teachers and field personnel, ensuring consistency and clarity in the policy’s execution.

“By optimizing teachers’ workloads and providing fair compensation for additional duties, we are creating a more balanced and sustainable environment for our educators. This will ultimately enhance student learning outcomes,” Angara said.

DepEd Memorandum 053, s. 2024 reiterates that teachers are not required to teach more than six hours per day, in accordance with the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Republic Act 4670). In exceptional cases where teachers exceed this six-hour limit, they will be eligible for overload pay for up to two additional hours per day.

In instances where teachers have fewer than six hours of actual teaching, they may be assigned teaching-related tasks, proportionate to the time available. These guidelines ensure that teaching overloads are managed transparently, with clear procedures for compensation and equitable workload distribution.

Teachers performing work beyond their regular six-hour load may earn vacation service credits, providing additional recognition for their contributions.

Teachers will also have flexibility in completing ancillary tasks, with the option to perform them inside or outside school premises. Importantly, no additional reporting requirements will be imposed. Instead, teachers will simply track their activities using logbooks, locator slips, or certificates of undertaking.

DepEd will provide standardized templates and materials through its online platforms to facilitate the smooth rollout of these policies. Assistant Schools Division Superintendents will oversee the policy’s enforcement across all schools, ensuring compliance with the established guidelines.