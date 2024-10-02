Carlos Yulo joins Phl Navy reserves 

Two-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast Carlos Yulo has joined the Philippine Navy reserves as a Petty Officer First Class (PO1), according to Navy spokesperson Commander John Percie Alcos.

Alcos said Naval Reserve Commander, MGen. Joseph Ferrous Cuison, attended the ceremonial oath-taking of PO1 Carlos Edriel Yulo PN (Res.) at the Navy Headquarters on Roxas Blvd. in Manila.

Cuison delivered the message of Navy Chief Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr. in the event.

In his message, Adaci commended Yulo’s “dedication, discipline, and drive” which made him a world sports champion.

“Now, you bring those same qualities to the Philippine Navy. We know that when you commit to something, you give it your all. I am confident you will do the same as a reservist, standing alongside men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting and uplifting our nation,” Adaci said.

For his part, Yulo expressed his commitment to serving the country beyond sports.

“I am proud to have the privilege of being enlisted in the Philippine Navy Reserve Force, a recognition I never expected in my lifetime. Wearing this Navy uniform fills me with immense pride,” Yulo said.

“With all my heart, I thank the Philippine Navy for this prestigious recognition. I will uphold its core values and inspire today’s youth, showing them that through sports, they too can serve our country,” he added.

The Philippine Navy reiterated its commitment to “nurturing exceptional individuals who embody the values of discipline, dedication, and service with the continuous mission to inspire the Filipino people and uplift the nation.”