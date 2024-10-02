Bolts zap Black Bears in EASL opener

Meralco started this year’s East Asia Super League campaign on a high note with a 97-85 win over Macau at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday evening.

Chris Newsome led the Bolts with 17 points and six assists as they notched their first win of the tournament.

A free throw by DJ Kennedy with three minutes and 26 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter capped a 13-2 run, as Meralco got the win.

“It’s nice to win our first game. I don’t think we played our best game but we managed to make a lead. I thought the second half was better in terms of attention to defense,” Meralco head coach Luigi Trillo said.

Team captain Jeantal Cylla and William Artino scored 23 points each for Macau in a losing effort.