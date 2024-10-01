Beermen, Bolts open EASL bids

Games today:

(Mall of Asia Arena)

6:10 p.m. — San Miguel

vs Suwon

8:10 p.m. — Meralco

vs Macau

San Miguel Beer and Meralco got the Philippine side going as they tangle against separate foes when the East Asia Super League (EASL) Home and Away Season 2 fires off on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Beermen will parade imports EJ Anosike and Quincy Miller against the Korean Basketball League side of Suwon KT Sonicboom in the 6:10 p.m. curtain raiser while the Bolts will be bannered by the troika of Allen Durham, DJ Kennedy, and naturalized player Ange Kouame when they face newcomer Macau Black Bears in the main game at 8:10 p.m.

Both San Miguel and Meralco are looking to redeem themselves from last season’s campaign when both teams fell short of advancing in the Final Four held in Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu.

“It’s going to be one big show,” said Banjo Albano, VP Business Development and Head of EASL Philippines during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“We’re launching the EASL 2024-25 season. It’s the first time we’re doing it in Manila and we know how much Filipinos love the game of basketball. It’s not only an honor but more of an obligation to host the games here in Manila.”

“We felt Manila is the best place to kick off the new season.”

Joining Albano, son of former Letran College and national coach Larry Albano, in the session presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and ArenaPlus, the country’s 24/7 sports app, was VP Head of Commercial and Broadcast Operations Adam Zecha.

Albano expects both San Miguel and Meralco to be in contention for this season’s championship where the winning team gets to win the top prize of $1 million.

“On the Meralco side we know they’re coming on strong,” Albano said, referring to the reigning Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup champions.

“Similar to what they did last season, they definitely won a lot of hearts, beating the B. League champions the season before, the Ryukyu Golden Kings, and they used that experience to win their first PBA championship.”

“And for San Miguel, we know what they bring to the table. They have June Mar Fajardo, who as we all know, is one of the most dominant big men in Asia. And you add the veterans Marcio Lassiter and Chris Ross, and firepower in Terrence (Romeo), CJ Perez, and Simon Enciso, and with two solid imports as well,” Albano said about the Beermen, the Commissioner’s Cup champion.

“I think they’re looking to represent the Philippines the best way they can and compete for the championship this season.”

San Miguel is bracketed in Group A together with Suwon KT Sonicboom, B. League champion Hiroshima Dragonflies, Taoyuan Pilots of the P.League+, and new team Hongkong Eastern.

Meralco, meanwhile, is in Group B along with Macau Black Bears, Ryukyu Golden Kings, Korean Basketball League champion Busan KCC Egis, and P.League+ titleholder New Taipei Kings.