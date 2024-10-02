Aussie cruise ship to visit Northern Samar

CATARMAN, Northern Samar — An Australian cruise ship is set to visit two tourist destinations in this province when it arrives on 30 October.

The Norther Samar Provincial Tourism Office said that the Lalaguna Mangrove Eco Park in Lavezares and the Protected Area Eco Tour Circuit of Biri are among the five tourist destinations that will be visited by the Australian Coral Geographers Expedition Cruise Ship.

The Australian Coral Geographers Expedition Cruise Ship, which has a carrying capacity of 120 passengers, is a sister company of Coral Adventurer which visited Northern Samar in November 2023 with some 73 Australian tourists.

In a statement, the provincial tourism office said the forthcoming visit of the cruise ship will give Northern Samar the opportunity to showcase to an international audience its rich ecological and cultural richness as it gives the visitors the chance to appreciate the different ecosystems, foster deeper understanding of the importance of its conservation.

The Lalaguna Mangrove Eco Park in Lavezares is a 300 hectares sanctuary for various wildlife species, including birds, fruit bats, monkeys and a thriving marine ecosystem. The tourism office said this ecological haven offers visitors a unique opportunity to appreciate the interconnectedness of different ecosystems and underscores the importance of conservation efforts.

On the other hand, Biri Island’s notable features are its ancient seven gigantic rock formations. These magnificent structures which date back several million years ago have become a subject of fascination and testament to the island’s rich geological heritage.

Both tourist destinations in Lavezares and Biri are within the Biri Larosa protected landscape and seascapes.