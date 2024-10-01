SCUTTLEBUTT

Packed with ‘talpak’ money

Running for re election is not a problem to this lady doctor-turned city councilor of Quezon City.

She’s awash with cash as her husband has been an associate of a known gambling operator since the on-line sabong was introduced before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Her husband who began as a cable man for the biggest television channel which was not granted a renewed franchise was the one who invented “the apps” for e-sabong that resulted in his affinity with the electronic cockfight kingpin.

The couple are now multi-billioners from the e-sabong operations even if it was later on banned.

And since money is not an issue to her husband who is an IT expert, why not use it for political gain as his wife guns for a city councilor seat.

In the previous elections she is known to tag along with a colleague who was a male news reporter and they both won in the Quezon City district through both buying.

The pair is now into massive buying of properties in their turf including a headquarter for the lady alderwoman.

The price of the property does not matter that resulted to his aide who imposes a mark up of double the tag also getting rich.

The aide, in turn, is a kagawad of East Kamias who according to the grapevine is now also a millionaire.

There is also the buzz that the husband of the councilor will enter the political ring, triggering speculations that Quezon City will soon be run by politicians associated with cockfightings, as three congressmen and a number of city councilors are already into that business.