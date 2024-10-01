SC denies Roque’s writ of amparo

The Supreme Court yesterday announced the denial of the petition for writ of amparo filed by former Palace spokesman, Atty. Harry Roque.

The court held Amparo is not the proper remedy against congressional contempt and detention orders.

Also, the SC said the scope of Amparo is limited to extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances or threats thereof which are not present in this case.

With the ruling, the Court directed the quad committee to comment on the petition for prohibition within 10 days from receipt of the Court's resolution.

Roque was represented by his daughter Bianca Jacinta R. Roque, in filing the petition versus the House of Representatives quad committee.

Atty. Harry Roque seeks the writ of amparo, claiming that the House quad committee's contempt and detention orders threatened his rights to life, liberty, and security.

With the amparo petition, Roque sought to thwart his arrest in the wake of an order from the four committees investigating alleged illegal activities of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO).

In a 66-page petition, Roque asked the SC to issue a writ of amparo prohibiting his arrest and a temporary order to prohibit the House of Representatives quad committee from enforcing the arrest order against him.

Roque’s camp also asked the court to issue a writ of certiorari and a writ of prohibition to prevent the quad committee from requiring him to produce any additional document or to attend any future hearing.