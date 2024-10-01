SB Corp. to roll out loans for franchisees

The Small Business Corporation, the Department of Trade and Industry's lending arm, will provide a loan facility for franchisees following the sealing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between SB Corp. and the Philippine Franchisers Association (PFA) on Tuesday. The agreement aims to strengthen the partnership between the PFA and DTI in the area of MSME development.

The MoA was signed by Trade Acting Secretary Christina Roque, SB Corp. President Robert “Bobby” Bastillo, and PFA Chairperson Sam Christopher Lim, at the DTI office in Makati City on Tuesday.

According to Roque, the partnership encourages MSMEs to franchise their brands or enter the franchise business.

“Frequently, now that we are global already, sometimes the business is already sunset industry. The best way to recover or to be able to bounce back and grow is to get into franchising. If they have money and that is not enough, then they can apply for a loan using the franchise model. Because with the franchise, the chances of success are higher,” Roque said.

She added that overseas Filipino workers are also being encouraged to open franchise businesses to grow, once they return to the Philippines.

“We at the DTI want to open different business opportunities to Filipinos and the businesses that suit them. Franchise is a very strong option to enable MSMEs to uplift or better their lives,” she added.

The PFA, as a signatory to the MoA, will prepare a list of prospective franchisees to be sent to the DTI, who will then be scrutinized by the SB Corp.

“We have about 200 members that cover about 500 to 600 brands,” Lim said.